UK Court of Appeal overturns judgment in Venezuela gold case: lawyers

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A tug-of-war over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England took a fresh twist on Monday as the English Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ruling on who the UK recognised as the South American country’s president.

The Court of Appeal granted the Nicolas Maduro-backed Banco Central de Venezuela’s appeal and set aside July’s High Court judgement which had found that the UK Government’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “constitutional interim President of Venezuela” was conclusive.

