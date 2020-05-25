Iranian fuel tanker has moored at Venezuela's El Palito refinery: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela has moored at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery, Iran’s English-language Press TV reported on Monday.

Iran is providing Venezuela with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and components in a move criticised by U.S. authorities as both nations are under U.S. sanctions, according to the governments, sources and calculations by TankerTrackers.com.

“The Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of capital city, Caracas,” tweeted TankerTrackers.com.

A second vessel, the Forest, entered the Caribbean Sea on Saturday. The three remaining vessels were crossing the Atlantic.