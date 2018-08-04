Speech by Venezuela's Maduro cut off, soldiers seen running

CARACAS (Reuters) - A broadcast by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was cut short during an outdoor speech at a military event on Saturday and soldiers were seen running before the televised transmission was cut off. While Maduro was speaking about Venezuela’s economy, the audio suddenly went. He and others on the podium suddenly looked up, looking startled.

The camera then panned to scores of soldiers who started running, before the transmission was cut.

It was not clear why the broadcast ended suddenly and the Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.