August 20, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil has not ruled out closing border with Venezuela: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has not ruled out closing its border with Venezuela at Pacaraima, in Roraima state, but sees obstacles to doing so because of international treaties it has signed, Political Affairs Minister Carlos Marun said on Monday.

Military officers patrol as Venezuelan women walk towards Santa Elena to sleep, after checking their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The minister said the government would not make a decision before further evaluating the situation in Pacaraima, where violence erupted over the weekend between a mob of Brazilians and migrants from Venezuela. Brazil’s federal government has repeatedly said it would not consider closing the border on humanitarian grounds, despite demands from the border state’s government.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

