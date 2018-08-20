FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 2:43 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Brazilian border state asks supreme court to halt entry of Venezuelans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The government of the northern Brazilian state of Roraima on Monday asked the country’s supreme court to halt the entry of Venezuelan immigrants, as the border state struggles to cope with a flow that has already sparked violent confrontations.

Venezuelan men erect their tent to sleep as they wait to show their passports or identity cards next day at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 8, 2018. Picture taken August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have poured over the border into Roraima state over the last few years, fleeing economic and political turmoil in their country. The influx has overwhelmed the state’s social services and brought a rise in crime, prostitution and disease, and has sparked incidents of xenophobia, Brazilian government officials say.

Reporting by Mateus Maia; editing by Jonathan Oatis

