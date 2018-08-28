FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Brazil's Temer says Venezuelan exodus a threat to whole region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer signed a decree on Tuesday to deploy the Armed Forces to the northern state of Roraima on the border with Venezuela to assist in keeping order and ensuring the safety of Venezuelan immigrants.

FILE PHOTO: An army soldier patrols on a street next to people from Venezuela after checking their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Temer blamed Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro for an exodus of Venezuelans that has caused an immigration crisis spilling over the border into neighboring countries.

“The problem of Venezuela is no longer one of internal politics. It is a threat to the harmony of the whole continent,” Temer said in a televised address.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

