FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 22, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Violent deaths of Venezuelans in Colombia more than triple in 2018

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Violent deaths of Venezuelans in Colombia rose more than threefold in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2017, as more desperate migrants flooded across the border to escape an economic crisis back home, a report released on Monday showed.

    Between January and September there were 310 violent deaths of Venezuelans in Colombia, 244.4 percent more than the 90 last year, the National Institute of Forensic Sciences said in a report.

    Of the total, 254 were men and 56 were women and 56 percent were murdered. Most of the violent deaths occurred in border regions such as the departments of Norte de Santander and La Guajira.

Some died in car crashes or other accidents, and others committed suicide.

Annual violent deaths in Colombia total about 25,000, according to the government.

    More than a million people have left neighboring Venezuela fleeing hyperinflation and food and medicine shortages as the oil-producing nation suffers a severe and social economic crisis.

    Colombia’s government has said that if the situation worsens, the number of Venezuelan immigrants in its territory could rise to four million by 2021 and cost about $9 billion in humanitarian aid.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.