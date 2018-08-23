FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 23, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

U.N. urges Peru, Ecuador to ease entry for Venezuelans fleeing hardship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee and migration agencies called on Latin American countries on Thursday to ease entry for Venezuelan nationals fleeing economic hardship and a deepening political crisis.

Venezuelan migrants wait outside a temporary shelter in the San Juan de Lurigancho district of Lima, Peru August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

They voiced concern at new passport and border entry requirements in Ecuador and Peru, while praising states for hosting more than 1.6 million Venezuelans who have left since 2015.

“It remains critical that any new measures continue to allow those in need of international protection to access safety and seek asylum,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.