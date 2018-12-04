U.N. seeking $738 million for Venezuela crisis in first major appeal

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday it is seeking $738 million in 2019 to help neighboring countries cope with the outflow of millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, the first time the crisis was included in its annual global humanitarian appeal.

“There is one crisis for which we for the first time have a response plan, which is to help the countries neighboring Venezuela deal with the consequences of large numbers of Venezuelans leaving the country,” U.N. emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock told a Geneva news briefing to launch its $21.9 billion worldwide appeal for next year.