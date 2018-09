CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday said ex-military officers were conspiring against his government with the help of the United States, responding to a question about a report that U.S. officials met with military officers seeking his ouster.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello