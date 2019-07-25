Commodities
U.S. administration to announce decision this week on Chevron licenses in Venezuela

An entrance sign at the Chevron refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is seen in Pasadena, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There will be a decision before a July 27 deadline on renewing a license for energy company Chevron Corp’s operations in Venezuela, a U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

“There will be a decision before Saturday,” a U.S. administration official told a conference call with reporters when asked about the license. The license has allowed Chevron to keep operating its four joint ventures in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis

