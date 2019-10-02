Citgo chairwoman urges Trump to help Venezuela's Guaido keep bondholders at bay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump should prevent holders of Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA’s bonds from taking control of U.S.-based Citgo Petroleum, the company’s crown jewel overseas asset, the refiner’s chairwoman of the board said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, leaves after a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and congress chief Juan Guaido earlier this year took control of Citgo and appointed a board of directors after the United States and dozens of other countries, recognized him as leader, calling President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election a sham.

Guado’s control over Citgo is at risk, with the opposition on the hook for making a $913 million payment on PDVSA’s 2020 bond later this month. The bond is backed by a 50.1% stake in Citgo’s parent and Guaido allies have been pushing Trump for an executive order shielding Citgo from creditors.

“After the support that was given in order to save Citgo from Maduro, it seems to me contradictory that the same effort would not be made here to save Citgo from Maduro’s bondholders,” chairwoman Luisa Palacios said at a conference, arguing support was needed from the U.S. government to allow Guaido to keep controlling Citgo.

The Trump administration has not granted the opposition’s request to protect the company. Conservative groups have warned against getting involved in the issue, saying it would interfere with the free market.

Maduro, a socialist leader widely blamed for Venezuela’s economic collapse, cannot make the payment due to U.S. sanctions on PDVSA, part of Washington’s strategy to oust him. The opposition made a $71 million interest payment on the bond earlier this year, but has not had access to funds for making the larger upcoming payment.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maduro, whose cash-strapped government remained current on the 2020 bond even as it defaulted on billions of dollars in other debt in recent years, calls Guaido a U.S. puppet and has accused the opposition of “stealing” Citgo.

Guaido has prioritized protecting Venezuela’s overseas assets since invoking the constitution to assume an interim presidency in January.

Other creditors besides the 2020 bondholders have their eyes set on Citgo. Crystallex, a gold mining company whose Venezuela assets were expropriated a decade ago, is also seeking to seize the company in order to collect on an arbitration award.