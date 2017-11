CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s former Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino, in video shot before his detention and published on his Twitter account on Thursday, said he had been a “victim” of an “unjustified attack.”

FILE PHOTO: President of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA Eulogio del Pino speaks during the swear in ceremony of the new board of directors of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Del Pino, an engineer who also used to lead state oil company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], said he would exercise his right to self-defense but did not elaborate on who ordered his arrest in the early hours of Thursday.