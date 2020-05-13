Deals
May 13, 2020 / 5:56 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Venezuela's opposition-controlled PDVSA board criticizes Nynas deal

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - An ad-hoc board of directors to Venezuela’s state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela appointed by the opposition said on Wednesday that it was not informed of the company’s sale of a 35% stake in Swedish refiner Nynas.

Nynas announced on Thursday that PDVSA, the former majority owner of the company, had reduced its stake to 15%, freeing the company from U.S. sanctions intended to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The ad-hoc board said the sale represented “harm to the nation’s wealth supported by agents of the Maduro regime.”

Reporting by Mayela Armas and Luc Cohen; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
