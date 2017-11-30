Venezuela confirms ex-oil bosses Del Pino, Martinez detained

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state prosecutor confirmed on Thursday that former oil bosses Eulogio Del Pino and Nelson Martinez were detained in the early hours of Thursday as part of a sweeping graft probe that is ridding the OPEC member of many of its top executives.

FILE PHOTO: President of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA Eulogio del Pino speaks during the swear in ceremony of the new board of directors of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Del Pino was arrested for alleged participation in a $500 corruption scandal at the Petrozamora joint venture, while Martinez was held for allegedly allowing a refinancing deal for U.S.-based refiner Citgo to go ahead without government approval, prosecutor Tarek Saab said.