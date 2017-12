CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s powerful former oil czar Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday he had resigned from his job as U.N. envoy at the request of President Nicolas Maduro, in a growing spat between the political rivals.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's representative to the United Nations Rafael Ramirez speaks to a reporter at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

“I have been removed for my opinions,” Ramirez said on Twitter, where he posted a four-page letter confirming his resignation on Monday in New York.