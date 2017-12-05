FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela Paraguana refining center operations down to 13 percent: union
December 5, 2017 / 2:45 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Venezuela Paraguana refining center operations down to 13 percent: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Operations at Venezuela’s massive but struggling 955,000 barrel-per-day Paraguana Refining Center (CRP) have dropped to just 13 percent of capacity, a union leader critical of the government told Reuters on Tuesday, citing an internal report.

The Amuay refinery only has one of five distillation units working, down from two last week, union leader Ivan Freites said. One worker, who asked to remain anonymous because he is not allowed to speak about the issue, confirmed the information.

A fire on Monday at the adjacent Cardon refinery also knocked out operations of one of its units, Freites said. The fire was controlled, he added.

Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra UlmerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

