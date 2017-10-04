FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Maduro says debt payments to Russia may be restructured
#Business News
October 4, 2017 / 7:46 AM / in 16 days

Venezuela's Maduro says debt payments to Russia may be restructured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that his country’s debt payments to Russia might be restructured.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers and pro-government governors in Caracas, Venezuela September 25, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow, Maduro said that Venezuela would meet all of its debt and obligations however.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is buying a growing volume of Venezuelan crude and other products while extending loans to Maduro’s government.

Rosneft said in August it had made around $6 billion in pre-payments to Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and had no immediate plans to make any further advance payments soon.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

