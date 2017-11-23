U.S. citizens among Citgo executives detained in Venezuela: source

WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) - Five of six executives of U.S.-based refiner Citgo [PDVSAC.UL]who were arrested in Caracas this week are U.S. citizens, according to a source familiar with the matter, possibly complicating Venezuela’s corruption sweep of the oil industry.

The six executives included acting Citgo president Jose Pereira, who has Venezuelan citizenship and U.S. permanent residency, the source said. Citgo did not respond to requests for comment.

Late on Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tapped Asdrubal Chavez, a former oil minister and cousin of the late president Hugo Chavez, to replace Pereira.

Military intelligence agents detained the Texas-based executives during an event at state oil company PDVSA’s headquarters in Caracas on Tuesday, two sources told Reuters. U.S.-based Citgo Petroleum Corp (Citgo) is a Venezuelan-owned refiner and marketer of oil and petrochemical products.

Maduro said the U.S. embassy had requested that its nationals be freed. He mocked the demand and vowed that the men, who are also Venezuelan, would pay for alleged wrongdoing in a financial deal.

“These are people born in Venezuela, they’re Venezuelan and they’re going to be judged for being corrupt, thieving traitors,” Maduro said in a televised broadcast during which he also sang and danced salsa.

“They’re properly behind bars, and they should go to the worst prison in Venezuela.”

Relations between Caracas and Washington have long been tense. They have further soured under President Donald Trump since his administration imposed sanctions on Venezuelan officials including Maduro, and economic sanctions that have impeded the OPEC nation’s access to international banks.

Venezuela has defaulted on sovereign debt and bonds issued by PDVSA after failing to make timely payments, a New York-based derivatives group ruled on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, a U.S. State Department official said, ”We have seen media reports of the arrest of U.S. citizens in Venezuela. Venezuela is required under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations to provide consular notification to the U.S. upon request of a detained U.S. citizen, and to provide consular access.

“When a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we immediately request permission to visit him or her. We have no additional information to offer at this time.”

State Prosecutor Tarek Saab has declared a “crusade” against “organized crime” within Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (commonly known as PDVSA), and has arrested around 50 oil managers since taking office in August.

Opposition leaders have attributed the arrests to in-fighting among government factions and the cash-strapped government’s desire to gain control of money-making companies rather than a genuine desire to root out corruption.

Five of the arrested executives are dual citizens of Venezuela and the United States: Tomeu Vadell, vice president of refining operations; Alirio Zambrano, vice president and general manager of Corpus Christi refinery; Jose Luis Zambrano, vice president of shared services; Gustavo Cardenas, vice president of strategic shareholder relations, government and public affairs; Jorge Toledo, vice president of supply and marketing.