CARACAS (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuelan state oil company, Major General Manuel Quevedo, said on Sunday that oil service contracts would be reviewed as part of an alleged crackdown on graft sweeping the OPEC member’s energy industry.

Venezuela's Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader