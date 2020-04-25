Venezuela replaces refining official amid acute fuel shortage

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has replaced the refining and petrochemicals vice minister at the OPEC nation’s oil ministry amid an acute fuel shortage, according to a copy of the country’s official gazette seen by Reuters.

According to the document dated April 23, President Nicolas Maduro has named Jorge Sicatt Gonzalez, a chemical engineer who currently supervises state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela’s refining operations in the eastern part of the country, as the new vice minister.

He replaces Erling Rojas, an army general who on Thursday announced the arrival of refining material from Iran to help the country restart the 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery and boost domestic production of motor fuel.

A near total collapse of the country’s 1.3 million-bpd refining network due to years of underinvestment and lack of maintenance, as well as U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting Maduro, are contributing to the worst fuel shortages in the country in more than a decade.

Rojas remains director of internal fuel marketing at the oil ministry, according to his Twitter account.