FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 25, 2018 / 4:14 PM / in an hour

Venezuela seeks Interpol red alert for ex oil czar Ramirez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is seeking an Interpol red alert for former oil czar Rafael Ramirez, who has been accused of corruption, Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab said in a press conference on Thursday.

Reuters was unable to immediately obtain comment from Ramirez, whose current location is not known. Ramirez, who was the all-powerful head of the oil ministry and state energy company PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] for a decade, has long been a rival of President Nicolas Maduro.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.