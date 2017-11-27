Venezuela to bring more military officials into PDVSA: sources

CARACAS (Reuters) - The general appointed to run Venezuela’s energy sector will bring more military officials into the senior ranks of state oil company PDVSA during a major shakeup intended to root out corruption, two company sources told Reuters on Monday.

Pedestrians walk next to a gas station of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday named Major General Manuel Quevedo to lead PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and the Oil Ministry, giving the already powerful military more clout in the OPEC nation.

Industry sources said the appointment could quicken a white-collar exodus from PDVSA and worsen operational problems at a time when production has already tumbled to near 30-year lows.

“The order given is to militarize PDVSA in key areas,” said a PDVSA employee, asking to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to media.

A second source said he was told military officials would take over key production divisions in Venezuela’s east and west.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Quevedo, a former housing minister with no known energy experience, takes on his new role on Monday and will be formally sworn in on Tuesday. He is not well known in Venezuela’s political scene, although two sources close to the military told Reuters he was a Maduro ally.

INCREASING MILITARY SWAY

Venezuela’s president, a former bus driver and union leader whose popularity has plummeted during a ferocious economic crisis, has gradually handed the military more power in his cabinet and in key sectors like mining.

Unlike his popular predecessor Hugo Chavez, Maduro does not hail from the military. The opposition says he has been forced to buy the loyalty of the army, historically a power broker in Venezuela, giving them top posts and juicy business contracts while turning a blind eye to corruption.

“The military is highly inefficient in its management of all public companies,” said opposition lawmaker Angel Alvarado, predicting a worsening of PDVSA’s operations.

The opposition has also accused Quevedo of violating human rights during the National Guard’s handling of anti-Maduro protests. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio included Quevedo on a 2014 list of Venezuelan officials who should be named in U.S. sanctions, although Quevedo does not appear in the list released by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Venezuela’s government denies abuses, saying it has been the victim of a U.S.-promoted “armed insurrection”.

Quevedo’s appointment has worried foreign oil companies in Venezuela, including U.S. major Chevron (CVX.N) and Russian state oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), according to industry sources.

Venezuela is also trying to pull of a complex restructuring of foreign debt, including $60 billion in bonds, about half of which have been issued by PDVSA.

Quevedo’s position on the debt issue is not publicly known.