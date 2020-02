FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference in Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he would create a presidential commission to restructure the country’s beleaguered oil industry, which will be led by Vice President for the Economy Tareck El Aissami.