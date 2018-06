CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s PDVSA has renewed operations at a distillation unit at its Amuay refinery, the crisis-hit country’s largest, after carrying out repairs, the state-run company said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Amuay refinery complex which belongs to the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo