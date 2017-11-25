Venezuela's PDVSA to carry out maintenance on Petromonagas oil upgrader

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s 150,000 barrel-per-day Petromonagas heavy oil upgrader, a joint venture between state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) and Russia’s Rosneft, will undergo preventive maintenance until at least the second week of December, PDVSA said on Friday.

Four upgraders with a combined capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) operate in the Orinoco belt to convert extra heavy crude into lighter oil that can be processed by refineries.

“As part of the actions of preventive and corrective maintenance ... work will be done to optimize operations,” PDVSA said in a statement.

The upgrader will process 80,000 bpd of crude during the maintenance, which will include work on the delayed coking and naphtha hydrotreatment facilities.

Rosneft has a 40 percent stake in the Petromonagas project and is a partner in the Petrovictoria and Petromiranda projects and in two other joint ventures in mature fields.