Commodities
May 28, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

PDVSA ad-hoc board chief says Nynas stake is recoverable, Citgo is protected

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An oil tank is seen at PDVSA's Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex in the state of Anzoategui April 15, 2015.. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

(Reuters) - The president of a special board created by the Venezuelan congress to oversee PDVSA’s foreign assets believes the company’s most important unit, Citgo Petroleum, has strong legal protection from creditors and the state-run company can yet recover a stake it had in another unit in Europe, Nynas AB.

Luis Pacheco, head of the ad-hoc board nominated in 2019 by Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela’s rightful leader, told Reuters that protection granted by the United States to PDVSA’s assets is “robust”, so a liquidation of assets is not expected to be done without a special license for that.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below