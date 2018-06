CARACAS/HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] and partners have halted operations at two upgraders that convert extra heavy oil into exportable crude, and plan to stop work at two others, according to six sources close to the projects.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a gas station with the logos of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

The move is aimed at easing the strains from a tanker backlog that is delaying shipments to customers, they said.