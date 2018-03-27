Venezuela Petromonagas upgrader planned maintenance delayed to July: source

(Reuters) - Planned maintenance of Venezuela’s Petromonagas upgrader, a joint venture between state oil company PDVSA and Russia’s Rosneft, will be delayed from April to at least July, according to an oil industry source.

PDVSA had planned to shut the 150,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) upgrader in April for major maintenance work. During the closure, more imported diluents would be needed to process its extra heavy oil output, according to a Reuters report on Monday.

But a delay in Rosneft’s order of materials and equipment means the stoppage will occur between late July and August in the best case scenario, a source said on Tuesday, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue.

An internal report seen by Reuters had said planned maintenance in April would sharply increase naphtha imports to 83,000 bpd from 64,500 bpd in March.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment.

The Petromonagas oil upgrader, located in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt, was partially halted from November through mid-December for an earlier maintenance project.

PDVSA has boosted purchases of foreign crude and refined products since December mostly by swapping its own crude and fuel oil for the imports after financial sanctions imposed by the United States sharpened a long-standing cash crunch.