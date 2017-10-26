Top Venezuela oil executive Chacin arrested in graft probe: sources

CARACAS (Reuters) - A top Venezuelan oil executive at state energy company PDVSA, Orlando Chacin, was detained on Tuesday amid a growing graft probe in the OPEC member, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Chacin was the right-hand man of former PDVSA president Eulogio Del Pino, who is now Oil Minister.

The state prosecutor’s office in July said it would charge Chacin under the country’s anti-corruption law in a case involving overcharging and improper use of vehicles.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.