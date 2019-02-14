U.S. looking for ways to get aid into Venezuela: envoy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has stockpiled food supplies in warehouses on Colombia’s border with Venezuela and is seeking ways to send the aid into the country to help relieve hardship there, Washington’s special envoy on Venezuela said on Thursday.

Speaking at an international aid conference organized by the Venezuelan opposition, Elliott Abrams rejected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s insistence his country is not suffering a humanitarian crisis and said any solution must begin with the “definitive departure of the Maduro regime.”