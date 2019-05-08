Venezuela's Guaido says congress vice president has been detained

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, walks past Edgar Zambrano, the assembly vice president, in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela March 6, 2019. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that the vice president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly had been detained by authorities from President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Edgar Zambrano, the assembly vice president, said on Twitter that agents from the SEBIN intelligence agency had surprised him and, after refusing to let him out of his vehicle, were using a tow truck to take him to the SEBIN’s Caracas headquarters.