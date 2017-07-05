FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress: witnesses
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 4:24 PM / a month ago

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress: witnesses

A goverment supporter holds a National flag while clashing with people outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017.Andres Martinez Casares

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly on Wednesday, injuring several lawmakers and journalists, witnesses said.

The fracas came after an assembly session to mark Independence Day at the building in downtown Caracas. Various small explosions were heard, possibly from fireworks thrown into the legislative compound, witnesses said.

Television images from the scene showed two opposition lawmakers with blood running down their faces.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.