Venezuela's ex-foreign minister sworn in to head new assembly
#World News
August 4, 2017 / 5:29 PM / in 2 months

Venezuela's ex-foreign minister sworn in to head new assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the OAS 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s former foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez was on Friday sworn in as president of a new Constituent Assembly, which was installed by the government and authorized to expand the powers of leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Governments from Spain to Canada to Argentina have spoken out against the assembly and the United States imposed sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela, which is grappling with a political and economic crisis.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; editing by Grant McCool

