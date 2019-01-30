World News
Venezuela's Guaido envoy, U.S. to discuss taking over government assets

Carlos Alfredo Vecchio, charge d'affaires appointed by Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, speaks to the media after a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. representative for Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido will meet with U.S. officials as soon as Wednesday to plan a takeover of assets from socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Carlos Vecchio told reporters at a news conference that he will meet with White House officials on Wednesday and the U.S. Treasury Department possibly on Thursday about how to take control of Venezuelan assets in a progressive and orderly fashion, following a legal procedure.

