Venezuela says Supreme Court attacked from helicopter

1 Min Read
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that a police helicopter had attacked the Supreme Court in Caracas but a grenade tossed at the building did not explode.
Speaking on state TV, the 54-year-old president, who has been facing three months of opposition protests and some dissent from within government ranks, said that Venezuelan special forces were after the "terrorists" behind the attack.
Reporting by Silene Ramirez; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler