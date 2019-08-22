MLB will not allow players to participate in Venezuelan baseball season: sources

CARACAS (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) will not give permission for players to participate in the upcoming Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) season, three sources close to the Venezuelan league said on Thursday, attributing the move to U.S. sanctions.

Venezuelan players who play for MLB’s 30 teams or their hundreds of minor league affiliates often return to their homeland to play for one of the LVBP’s eight teams during the winter season, which begins in October. A handful of players from other nationalities also participate.

A spokesman for the LVBP said the league had not received any official communication from the MLB. An MLB spokesman did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment. The Major League Baseball Players’ Association, a union representing players, did not respond to a request for comment.