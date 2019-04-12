Trump adviser Bolton to give speech on Venezuela, Cuba next week

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during an interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that he will deliver a speech in Miami to Cuban exiles about actions the White House is taking on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

“Pleased to announce that I will be joining the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association on April 17 in Miami to deliver remarks on the important steps being taken by the Administration to confront security threats related to Cuba, Venezuela, and the democratic crisis in Nicaragua,” Bolton said on Twitter.