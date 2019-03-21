Trump adviser Bolton vows action after Guaido aide detained in Venezuela

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser called for the immediate release of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s chief of staff on Thursday, saying his detention would “not go unanswered.”

White House national security adviser John Bolton said the government of Nicolas Maduro had “made another big mistake” with the “illegitimate arrest” of the aide, Roberto Marrero. “He should be released immediately and his safety guaranteed,” Bolton wrote in a Twitter post.