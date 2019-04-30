US's Bolton urges Venezuelan military support after Guaido seeks backing

FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser John Bolton speaks during an interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday appeared to back Juan Guaido’s call for support after the Venezuelan opposition leader urged Venezuelans and the military to back his effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“The FANB must protect the Constitution and the Venezuelan people. It should stand by the National Assembly and the legitimate institutions against the usurpation of democracy. The United States stands with the people of Venezuela,” Bolton tweeted, referring to the FANB armed forces.