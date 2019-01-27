White House promises 'significant response' to any Venezuela violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton warned on Sunday against violence or intimidation of American diplomats in Venezuela or opposition leader Juan Guaido, saying such action would trigger a response from the United States.

“Any violence and intimidation against U.S. diplomatic personnel, Venezuela’s democratic leader, Juan Guiado (sic), or the National Assembly itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response,” Bolton said in a Twitter post, also noting Cuba’s support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s paramilitary forces.