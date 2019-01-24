White House says Venezuela revenue should go to Guaido-led government

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is focused on disconnecting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his sources of revenue, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Thursday.

“We think consistent with our recognition of Juan Guaido as the constitutional interim president of Venezuela that those revenues should go to the legitimate government. It’s very complicated,” Bolton told reporters at the White House.