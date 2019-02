A truck with humanitarian aid to Venezuela is seen broken down on the way to the Brazil-Venezuela border in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

CARACAS (Reuters) - A truck carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Venezuela from Brazil at midday on Saturday, opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro told reporters in Caracas.

A Reuters witness said, however, that while the truck was on Venezuelan soil, it had not yet passed through the customs checkpoint.