Venezuela's Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami talks to the media at the Simon Bolivar airport outside Caracas, Venezuela March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is reopening its borders with Brazil and the Caribbean island of Aruba, Venezuela’s Economy Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on Friday.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro shut those borders in February amid an opposition campaign to bring humanitarian aid into the country.