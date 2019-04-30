World News
April 30, 2019 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil backs Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's push to overthrow Maduro: minister

People react near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Foreign Relations Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Tuesday that his country supports a democratic transition in Venezuela, where opposition leader Juan Guaido hours before said he had begun the “final phase” of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Araujo said in a press conference in Brasilia that the Brazilian government expects Venezuela’s military to get behind Guaido on Tuesday and push Maduro out of power.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

