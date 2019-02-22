Brazil has 200 tons of aid for Venezuela, trucks cannot cross border

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil has 200 tons of food and medicine ready for Venezuela but only one Venezuelan truck has arrived to pick the aid up at the Air Force base in the northern city of Boa Vista, Brazilian presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Friday.

Venezuela has closed the border to stop the opposition aid initiative backed by the United States and Brazil. Brazilian Army General Carlos Teixeira, who is running the humanitarian aid operation in Boa Vista, said nothing could be done until Venezuela opens the border again and allows more trucks in.