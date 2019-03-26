World News
March 26, 2019 / 8:08 PM / in 28 minutes

Brazil not considering military force in Venezuela: defense minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, who was appointed by Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro as defense minister, arrives for a meeting in Brasilia, Brazil November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazil is not considering the use of military force in Venezuela and hopes for a peaceful solution to the country’s crisis, Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva said on Tuesday as he met his American counterpart at the Pentagon.

“That’s not a hypothesis we’re considering. Brazil is looking forward to a peaceful and swift solution to the crisis in Venezuela,” he said, when asked whether the use of military force might be appropriate.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Dan Grebler

