Brazil vice president: Guaido's attempted uprising not a good idea

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao looks on near Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during an award ceremony for the Order of Military Judicial Merit, in Brasilia, Brazil March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Thursday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s attempt to oust Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, in retrospect, was not the best decision.

His view contrasts with President Jair Bolsonaro, who said on Wednesday that the unsuccessful uprising called by Guaido was not a defeat and that the Brazilian government had information on cracks in the Venezuelan military that could still lead to the collapse of Maduro’s leftist government. Bolsonaro’s security adviser said on Tuesday that military support for Guaido appeared to be weak.