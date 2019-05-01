Brazil's Bolsonaro says there are fractures in the Venezuelan army

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said he had received information of fractures within the Venezuelan army that could lead to the “collapse” of the socialist government led by Nicolas Maduro.

Right-wing Bolsonaro said that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations recognize as the legitimate president of the South American nation, had not been defeated after publicly calling on Tuesday for the military to back him and oust Maduro from power.