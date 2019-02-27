Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido to visit Brazil Thursday: envoy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Brazil on Thursday and meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and other government officials, his envoy in Brasilia, Maria Teresa Belandria, said by telephone on Wednesday.

His visit to Brasilia was first reported by Venezuela’s El Nacional newspaper, which said Guaidó will visit several Latin American nations to discuss the crisis in his country. Brazil and dozens of other countries have recognized him as the interim president of Venezuela, ratcheting up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.